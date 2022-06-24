Seven years after Cristiano Araújo’s death, father says he prepares album with unreleased songs and suffers from loss: ‘Everyday is difficult’ | Goiás

At the height of his career, touring internationally and drawing a legion of fans, Cristiano Araújo had his career interrupted at the age of 29 in a car accident on June 24, 2015. Seven years later, his father, João Reis, works at the production of a posthumous record with songs recorded by the sertanejo with the participation of other artists. Even as the years go by, he says the pain of loss doesn’t go away.

“It is a very difficult time. It’s something that doesn’t get out of our heads. Every day is difficult. When it gets around that time, people start remembering, posting, so for me, it’s very difficult,” she said.

Although the posts still hurt João, they serve as an encouragement to show when the singer was and continues to be loved by fans.

“This shows the affection that people have, which they never stopped having. It’s difficult for me, I don’t even like to see it, but for people who are having this memory, it’s a proof of love, that it is present in our lives, in every day”, he added.

On social media, friends and family also paid tribute to the singer.

Remember the accident that killed singer Cristiano Araújo and girlfriend in Goiás

Cristiano was returning from a show in Itumbiara, in the south of Goiás, with his girlfriend, Allana Moraes, 19, driver Ronaldo Miranda Ribeiro and businessman Vitor Leonardo, when the car they were in left the road and overturned. Alana died on the spot. Cristiano was rescued, but died in hospital. The other two occupants were injured and left the hospital days later.

People connected to Cristiano Araújo are working on a posthumous album that is expected to be released in 2022. It will have ten songs and will feature the participation of renowned artists from the national backcountry.

João said that they are recordings that Cristiano used to make in the studio whenever he was going to do some work and that they will now be released in the singer’s voice and with the addition of special participations. Some of these recordings are unpublished.

“These are romantic songs, he always had that tendency and the record will have that same feel. It’s to be released this year. We are depending on the participation of other artists, but the production is practically all ready”, said João Reis.

Among the names involved in the project are Cristiano’s brother Felipe Araújo, Jorge [da dupla com Mateus]Zeze [da dupla com Luciano]Leonardo, as well as Bruno and Marrone.

“Marília Mendonça was going to record, but unfortunately it didn’t work out”, lamented João Reis. The singer died in a plane crash in November 2021.

Cristiano’s father says that the production of this material has a special meaning not only for him, but for all fans.

“It’s very important, not just for me, but for all the fans who care. It was supposed to have launched last year, but with the pandemic, we delayed. But I’m looking forward to finishing this project later this year. We have great expectations for the launch”, he said.

In addition, he is in negotiation for the production of a film about the singer’s trajectory.

Cristiano Araújo: videos recall the singer’s career and life

The driver lost control of the vehicle 21 minutes after making a stop at a gas station, about 57 km from the site of the rollover. According to data collected from the Range Rover “black box” in which the singer was, the car was 179 km/h five seconds before the accident.

After investigations, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that Ronaldo was “impervious and negligent” for driving faster than the expected speed on the highway. He was indicted by the police for double manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill, and denounced by the MP-GO. In January 2018, he was sentenced to 2 years and 7 months in open prison for the crime.

