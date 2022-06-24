Shopping Uberaba changes hands for R$ 333 million Jornal da Manhã

Sale of Shopping Center Uberaba to an investment fund was the topic of the day. A deal worth R$ 333 million was formalized on Tuesday night, and from now on, Saphyr will take over the management of Shopping Uberaba. This subject had been discussed for at least two years. Much was speculated about the negotiations and the sale was taken for granted. Then the negotiations cooled down and remained in the freezer for months on end, until they were now resumed and finally completed. A long gestation until it finally came to fruition.

NEW OWNERS



Who is the new owner of Shopping Uberaba? It is a real estate investment fund, linked to Banco Santander. The management of the business, however, will be carried out by Saphyr, which already had 9 other projects of the kind in its portfolio, operating in São Paulo, Rio, Bahia, Alagoas, Amazonas and Acre. Now there are 10, with Shopping Uberaba. “Our focus is the quality of the relationship with our audiences, because we know that we are more than shopping and leisure centers, we are social facilities that serve the community in all its needs. It is with this positioning that we arrived in Minas Gerais: seeking to transform experiences”, says Carlos Frederico Youssef, CEO of Saphyr Shopping Centers, in a note distributed to the press this Thursday.

TO CAESAR…



It is necessary to recognize the successful avant-garde action by the entrepreneurs of Shopping Uberaba. Discredited when it opened in 1999, our Shopping Center soon became a reference in regional commerce, attracting consumers from several neighboring cities. Our “point” for meeting friends, children’s leisure, last-minute gift shopping, movie premieres, community events, lunch with the family. Shopping Uberaba changed our focus and our routine and made us understand that we could dream (and fulfill this dream) with a shopping center of excellence in our city. After driving the stakes and building the success of Shopping Uberaba, Jaguara Empreendimentos’ helmsmen leave the scene for new managers to take over the baton. But they go down in history as those people from Uberaba who dared to face the sameness, the doldrums, and provide our city with a first-rate shopping center. To the brave entrepreneurs of Jaguara, our recognition, our gratitude and our applause. It cost!

WILL IT BE?



The news of the sale of Shopping Uberaba was given first hand on the program O Pingo do Jota, on Rádio JM, even before Jaguara Empreendimentos released the official note.

But the announcement of the completion of the deal was enough to start speculation about the future of Praça Uberaba Shopping as well…

GREEN AND YELLOW HOUSE



Liberal Party, of President Jair Bolsonaro, opens its headquarters in Uberaba this Saturday, the 25th, at 10 am, on the first block of Alexandre Barbosa Avenue. President Ellen Miziara will take the opportunity to boost the Filia Brasil movement. For the inauguration, José Santana, president of the party, were invited. Marcelo Álvaro, candidate for the Senate; and senator Carlos Vianna, candidate for the government of Minas, but are not yet confirmed at the event.

OWN HOME



Finally published in the official newspaper of the municipality the extract of the contracting of a contractor to renovate the property of the former AISP Olinda for the implementation of the Rural Police Station. The work is budgeted at R$ 382,757.79.

IT WENT OUT!!! IT WENT OUT!!



After the scolding of federal deputy Franco Cartafina on the program O Pingo do Jota, on Rádio JM, the City Hall finally released the parliamentary amendment resources he intended for the Children’s Hospital. The scolding was made in the morning, this Wednesday, and later, at night, the release of funds was published in Porta Voz. Value is R$ 200 thousand.