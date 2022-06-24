Show by Elba Ramalho with the participation of Juliette marks the eve of São João in Campina Grande | Saint John 2022 in Paraíba

After two years of suspended parties due to Covid-19, Campina Grande, in the Agreste da Paraíba, received again this Thursday (23), the eve of São João, thousands of people in Parque do Povo to live the high point of the June festivals. To the sound of Elba Ramalho as the main attraction, the city celebrated with the traditional fireworks display.

The party started early, with shows starting at 8pm. But it was only around 11 pm that Elba Ramalho took to the main stage of Parque do Povo and began the presentation that marked his return to Maior São João do Mundo.

“Campina Grande, I miss you”, said Elba at the beginning of the presentation.

Recently, Elba Ramalho tested positive for Covid-19. He had mild symptoms and had to cancel some shows from his June schedule. Recovered, she made a point of saying how happy she was to be able to sing at São João de Campina Grande after the period of isolation and medical care.

“I had days of rest because I wanted to make this Saint John happen. Evidently, after you have Covid-19, you get kind of like this… The voice sometimes sways… But, with your energy and joy, we can get there”, said the artist.

Elba’s show was marked by lighting effects, brightness, colors, dance and performances by its musicians. In the repertoire, forró classics, such as compositions by Luiz Gonzaga and Jackson do Pandeiro, in addition to a lot of frevo and axé, which also mark the carnival vein of Paraíba.

In addition to singing songs already known by the public that follows her work, the artist also gave space to more recent songs, such as “Eu tem a senha”, a hit in the voice of João Gomes.

“I want to greet the new generation that happens, shines and renews our rhythms, melodies and poetry every day. I’m talking about João Gomes! A hug, João”, he said.

The diverse repertoire also did justice to the public: children, the elderly, young people… Thousands of people filled the People’s Park to celebrate São João to the sound of the voice that traditionally marks the turning point between the eve and the day of Santo Junino, in the city. of the Greater Saint John in the World.

Following tradition, Elba continued singing on Saint John’s Eve in Campina Grande in 2020 and 2021, when events were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, the public could follow the presentations only through live transmissions on the internet.

This year, shortly after midnight, Elba asked permission from the audience who were following the show at Parque do Povo to “prepare a surprise”. On his way back, to the sound of “Olha Pro Céu”, by Luiz Gonzaga, Elba brought along the singer Juliette from Campinas, ‘blessing’ the former bbb’s debut at São João, her hometown.

With Elba Ramalho and Juliette celebrating, the fireworks display lasted about 10 minutes, according to the organizers of the event. At the time, a heavy rain fell on Parque do Povo, but the public did not lose heart and continued to celebrate the Northeastern tradition.

Juliette’s participation in the Elba Ramalho show, this Thursday (23), took place the day before the paraibana debuted as an official attraction on the main stage of Parque do Povo. On Friday (24) she performs her first solo show at Rainha da Borborema, where she was born.

According to Elba Ramalho, Juliette herself asked her to participate in her traditional São João eve show in Campina Grande, to be “blessed” by the Queen of Forró, as Elba is known, before singing alone on ‘PP’.

“Now I can tell everyone that I sang at Maior São João do Mundo with Queen Elba Ramalho. I love you, Campina Grande”, said Juliette after singing for the first time on the main stage of Parque do Povo.

Juliette also sang “Bença”, a song from her first album. A gift for fans who came from various parts of Brazil to follow her show on Friday (24), and were surprised to see her, too, this Thursday (23).

Lilian Vasconcelos, from Pernambuco and Laryssa Feitosa from Pará, came to visit the ex-bbb’s city and follow her show in São João. Eliza Santos, from Volta Redonda, in Rio de Janeiro, also traveled to Agreste da Paraíba to see Juliette. She has the name of the woman from Paraíba tattooed on her arm, and has already been to the singer’s four concerts.

“I went to almost every show on the Caminho tour and now I’ve traveled to see her in her city,” the fan reported.

The night was also marked by the debut of Ceará native Nattan at São João de Campina Grande. Voice of hits like “Morena” and “Com Você ou Sem”, Nattan took the main stage of Parque do Povo shortly after Elba Ramalho and packed the dawn of thousands of people in the place.

Before the show, he stated at a press conference that he was happy to meet O Maior São João do Mundo, which, according to him, is always well mentioned by other artists.

“What a special night! For me, who haven’t lived São João yet, I’m having my first experience, my first São João singing, it’s super special to see you singing with me”, said the artist.

São João 2022 of Campina Grande continues until July 10th. This Friday (24), the night of São João, Juliette, Assisão, Os Gonzagas, Ana Barros and Roberta Miranda will take to the main stage of Parque do Povo.