Simaria has truth about removal revealed and terrible fight is exposed

The famous singer who pairs with Simone, simaria has returned to be among the most talked about topics of the moment in recent weeks. That’s because, those who follow the well-known songwriter know that she lives giving something to talk about and this has happened again since the muse revealed that she was moving away from her musical career.

For those who don’t know, the songwriter revealed that she is away from her work as a singer to take care of her health, but it seems that not all the truth has been revealed about the reason for her departure. After fights, discontent and revelations about Simone, she left the scene and left her sister alone to run the shows.

Fabiola Reipert, spoke on her TV show one of the reasons for her departure. According to the presenter of Record, the artist is shaken. “I can say that it is good for Simaria to step away from her career, she is not in the mood to sing, because she has something that is tormenting Simaria. She is shaken!”

“Simaria would be at war with her ex-husband, in court. A legal battle is taking place right now,” revealed the journalist firsthand. The columnist also stressed that “the sisters have a problem. This is nothing new,” but it seems that this issue with her ex-husband also motivated her estrangement.

“The process is under judicial secrecy. It involves real estate in Brazil and Spain. The ex-husband is willing to fight for it until the end. They’ve been together for 14 years and in the midst of this fight, they have two kids,” she said.

According to information from the Movimento Country website, it is estimated that Simone and Simaria currently have a cache of R$300,000 per show (per month). They earn around R$9,000,000 (nine million).