Singer Conrado leaves hospital 46 days after serious accident

The singer Joao Vitor Moreira Soareswhich became known as Conradwhen replaced Conrado Bueno in the duo with Alexander, was discharged from the Regional Registry Hospital, in São Paulo, on Wednesday afternoon (22). He was hospitalized for 46 days, after the serious bus accident that killed his partner and 5 other people on the team.

In addition to the singer, the musician Júlio Cesar Bigoli also left the hospital. The information was confirmed to Quem magazine, by the advice of the country duo. “After 46 days of the accident with the bus of the duo Conrado and Aleksandro, on May 7, singer João Vitor (Conrado) and musician Júlio Cesar left the Regional Registry Hospital this Wednesday afternoon (22/6).” , started the communiqué.

“It was a month and a half of great care, delicate procedures, patience and prayers. We would like to thank all the respect and sensitivity with which our friends in the press treated this very delicate moment. We lost six team friends, two were still recovering from conditions considered serious and treated by the medical team itself as a miracle.”, stated.

The communiqué also highlights that the musicians will continue to recover at home: “These were difficult days and we still need to cherish the health and privacy of both, counting on everyone’s understanding and respect during this period. As soon as they feel comfortable, they will speak out publicly.”finished.

