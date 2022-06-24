Singer Leonardo, Lyandra and other celebrities pay tribute to Leandro on the 24th anniversary of the sertanejo’s death: ‘Saudade’ | Goiás

Singer Leonardo, Leandro’s daughter, Lyandra Mota, and other celebrities, shared a tribute to Leandro, this Thursday (23), on the 24th anniversary of his death. The singer was the victim of a rare cancer at the age of 36 and died on June 23, 1998, interrupting the trajectory of the duo he formed with his brother Leonardo since he was little.

“24 years of missing you, my brother Leandro! There is not a single day that I don’t think about you. I love you. I miss you that hurts!”, wrote Leonardo.

On social media, Lyandra also regretted not having her father by her side.

“24 years without my father, but today with my baby in my arms,” ​​he wrote in a publication.

The digital influencer and daughter of Leonardo, Jessica Beatriz, also made a publication in honor of her uncle, where she did not mince words to highlight the great legacy left by the singer.

“My love, respect and admiration are eternal! Just like Brazil, which to this day sings and cries with your departure. Your legacy and family are very special. Thank you for leaving each of these treasures for us”, wrote Jessica.

The singer Leonardo’s wife, Poliana Rocha, also paid tribute to the singer on this day.

Several longing fans and admirers also paid tribute through social networks.

Luiz José da Costa, as he was baptized, was born on August 15, 1961, in Goianápolis, where he was raised with the other seven siblings. The city is known as the Brazilian capital of tomato.

The singer is described by people close to him as a man of simple habits, extroverted with his intimates and very reserved with those he did not yet know.

When he was a boy, he and Emival Eterno da Costa, who would become his duo under the artistic name of Leonardo, already listened to the idols Chitãozinho and Xororó and received encouragement from their father, the farmer Avelino Virgulino da Costa, who was always accompanied by a guitar.

The Joaquim Soares da Silva State School, where Leandro studied, in Goianápolis, keeps the file with details of his student life until today. In high school, the sertanejo excelled in history classes, but not so much in mathematics.

In addition to his dream of being a singer, Leandro also wanted to get into politics. “He said a lot that he wanted to sing until he was 50 and that, later, he would stop and run for senator for the state of Goiás”, as the horticulturist Jair de Sousa Leite recalls.

To dedicate themselves to their career, the brothers moved to Goiânia, got jobs to support themselves in the capital while spending all their free time in rehearsals.

With the help of an uncle and Leonardo’s boss, the duo began to invest in their careers with small shows that didn’t make much money. At the time, they chose the name of the duo when they learned of twins from a co-worker who had been baptized as Leandro and Leonardo.

Even with financial difficulties, the duo released their first album in 1984 and sold copies in the bars where they performed. The brothers started to become known two years later, with the recording of the song Contradições, but the breakthrough occurred in 1989 with the release of the song Entre Tapas e Beijos.

The following year, Leandro and Leonardo recorded the song that most projected the duo’s career: Think of Me. The music was written by the painters Mário Soares, Douglas Maio and José Ribeiro. The song began to be created with a reggae beat, then migrated to the country style before being recorded as a sertanejo.

After the success, the duo gained national recognition, but kept the personality that family and friends knew since childhood.

In the duo, Leandro was the second voice in the duo with his brother, but he sang solo songs and was featured among the second voices in Brazil.

Despite his shyness, after he went on stage, Leandro was enchanted. The artists claim that the singer owned one of the most beautiful second voices in Brazilian music. Other “Segundeiros” say they are still inspired by his way of singing.

The sertanejo called attention in the presentations and even sang some songs alone.

At the height of his career, in 1998, Leandro went to spend a few days with friends on his farm in Tocantins and complained of chest pain. After a week, during a visit to his hometown, the singer felt sick again during a game of truco.

Worried about his health, he went to find out what it was and, on April 21 of that year, Leandro was diagnosed with Askin’s tumor. According to the family, at the time, he was the sixth case of the disease, in adults, in the world. The singer then went to São Paulo, where he underwent treatment.

During one of Brazil’s games in the 1998 World Cup, which Leandro accompanied from his apartment in the capital of São Paulo, he asked his advisor Ede Cury for a flag. During a program Domingão do Faustão, she says that she took him a green and yellow cloak that she had at home because she wouldn’t be able to buy a flag on the street and give it to him without sterilizing it.

Moments later, he appeared on the balcony, already bald and wrapped in fabric.

On June 23, 1998, when Brazilians were preparing to watch the Brazilian team face Norway, for the World Cup, in France, the news of the singer’s death was released. Brazil stopped to accompany the farewell of the idol, who, after a week in hospital, could not resist the tumor.

Leandro’s son, businessman Thiago Costa, who was 13 years old at the time, says that his father had hope that he would recover.

“He had courage and showed that he cannot give up. Even with the severity of the disease, he had faith that he would be cured”, says Thiago.

The singer’s son says he had hope, until two days before his father died, as a manager of the father reported that Leandro had only a 2% chance of surviving. June 23 was scheduled for Thiago.

“My aunt Mariana broke the news in the elevator: ‘Look, daddy has rested’. It was a very big loss for everyone who liked him, he was very young. Today, I’m almost his age and I see that I really had my whole life ahead of me,” she says.

