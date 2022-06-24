Smiles offers a 70% bonus on points transfer. check out

Until June 26, Smiles is offering up to a 70% bonus on point transfers from all partner credit cards

Until June 26, Smiles is offering up to a 70% bonus on point transfers from all partner credit cards, including Esfera, Livelo and Pão de Açúcar Itaucard, for the program. Thus, those who wish to participate must register on the promotion’s website and transfer at least 5,000 points.

bonus

Those who are part of the Smiles Club or Smiles Diamond receive 70% of the bonuses, while the other users receive 50%. In addition, customers will also receive a promotional code to purchase up to 30,000 miles at 70% and 50% off, respectively.

Depending on the discount received, those who participate in the promotion will pay R$ 21.00 or R$ 35.00 for each lot of 1 thousand.

Thus, the bonus miles will be credited until July 8th of this year, and are valid for 12 months. The other miles are valid for between 3 and 10 years, depending on the Smiles category of the user.

The bonus limit is 30,000 miles per participant or for all members of the same family account. That is, members of a Smiles Family Account share the maximum limit of 30 thousand miles.

Therefore, after the date of receipt, the promotional code is valid for 10 days, being unique and non-transferable. Miles purchased with the coupon can be used for up to 12 months.

Smiles registration

Therefore, to participate in the promotion, it is necessary to register with Smiles, following the steps below:

Access the Smiles website;

Fill in personal data;

Access your partner credit card website and transfer your points to Smile;

Wait for the transfer deadline.

Smiles partners

In summary, among the credit cards that are partners with Smiles are:

