Sodexo announces 283 job openings for all levels; Sign up!

World leader in services that seek to improve the quality of life, Sodexo is a company that already has more than 45 years of experience in the area of ​​maintenance, security, cleaning, reception, food services, equipment management, among others. It recently released 283 new job openings. Check available positions!

Read more: Detran announces task force with 9,300 vacancies for CNH renewal

Sodexo job vacancies

The employment opportunities offered by the company include all levels of education, from elementary, middle and higher. Here are the newly announced positions:

Attendant cafeteria;

Stock officer;

Administrative Assistant;

Chef;

butler;

General services officer;

General Services;

Chef;

Industrial cook;

Work safety technician;

Human Resources (HR) Consultant;

Administrative assistant;

Mason;

maintenance officer;

Gardener;

stockist;

Deputy Manager;

Nutritionist;

Technical development consultant;

Among other vacancies.

The states with available vacancies are diverse, with opportunities open in Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Espírito Santo, Paraná, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and others. Information related to salaries, additional benefits, requirements and assignments can be found in the descriptions of each of the positions.

How to apply for one of the Sodexo job openings

Those interested in participating in the selection opened by the company must register their updated professional CV here. Once this is done, simply access the list of available vacancies and click on the “Apply” tab for the one chosen.

Remembering that the company’s selection process may change the number of vacancies without prior notice and require the fulfillment of other additional steps for the selection of those approved.