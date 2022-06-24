Sônia Abram is detonated in the nets after attacking Maisa: “unbearable”

Netizens pointed out that Abram is the most sensationalist presenter on TV.

ICL

247 – Presenter Sônia Abrão was detonated on social media after firing free attacks against Maisa Silva. According to her, Maisa is “boring and unsympathetic”.

Netizens pointed out that Abrão is the most sensationalist presenter on TV, producing “vulture” articles about several famous people, in addition to highlighting Maisa’s charisma.

See the backlash:

What???? messed with our @maisa , one of the most beloved and adored people in Brazil! How absurd! — Marcelo Adnet (@MarceloAdnet) June 23, 2022

It must be unbearable for Sonia Abrão to see Maisa, at the age of 20, having a stable career, respected by the public and critics, conquering everything she never even came close to, while she herself is only remembered for having interfered with a kidnapping that ended with the hostage dead. — Natasha Cassal (@NatyCassal) June 23, 2022

Guys, it's not today that S0n14 4brã0 attacks the @maisa free of charge, she tries to disqualify the girl in every way. The biggest anger is because Maisinha never gave her morals. Sonião is passionate. — Thiago Pasqualotto (@thiago_p) June 23, 2022

sonia abrão just reminds me of the Eloá Cristina case, where she interviewed a kidnapper live without any shame, all for audience, I don’t understand how she didn’t get arrested from the studio https://t.co/og9CuHzKsN — andre (@andreariell) June 23, 2022

