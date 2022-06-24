Sonia Abrão criticizes Maisa as presenter of the ‘Video Show’: “Boring and unfriendly”







Sonia Abrão criticized the possibility of Maisa Silva taking over the bench on the return of the ‘Video Show’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@soniaabrao/@maisa

Presenter Sonia Abrão criticized the possibility of Maisa Silva taking over the bench in the return of ‘Video Show’, on TV Globo. According to her, Maisa is “boring and unsympathetic”.

“With all due respect, I could never see in Maisa all that people see. I think Maisa is boring, unfriendly, I don’t think she did well on the show she did on SBT. This story of just her on the bench won’t last a lot. If I’m wrong, I’ll bite my tongue and I’ll swallow what I’m saying. But I don’t think it lasts long”, he said during the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’, from RedeTV!, on Wednesday, 22.

Sonia Abrão also stated that Maisa would be better off working as an actress on a closed TV and that she prefers ex-BBB Ana Clara in charge of the ‘Video Show’.

“I wouldn’t give Maisa any program. Leave her on pay TV doing a series or a character, leave her there. Now call her to the ‘Video Show’ bench, a program that is going through decades in such a drastic change? I prefer a thousand times to Ana Clara”, he said.

Rumors that Maisa would be the new presenter of the TV Globo program emerged last month. But so far, the broadcaster has not confirmed the information.