Spain buys 20 Eurofighter fighter jets in a contract worth 2.04 billion euros

Spanish Air Force Eurofighter – Image: Airbus





NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) has signed a historic contract for the acquisition of 20 state-of-the-art Eurofighter jets. Known as the Halcon program, the order will cover the delivery of a fleet of fighters equipped with E-Scan (Electronically Scanned) radar composed of 16 units of the single-seat version and 4 of the two-seat version to replace the F-18 fleet operated by the Spanish Air Force in the Canary Islands.

This contract, announced during the ILA Air Show 2022 in Berlin, will see the Spanish fleet of Eurofighters grow to 90 aircraft. With the first delivery scheduled for 2026, these new aircraft will enhance and position the Spanish Air Force’s fighter fleet among its NATO (NATO) allies with the most modern fighter developed in Europe, in addition to guaranteeing industrial activity until 2030.

“This additional order reinforces Spain’s commitment not only to the Eurofighter, but also to its development and industrial environment. I would like to thank the customer for their firm stance on European defense at a time when it is most needed,” said Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defense and Space.

The acquisition, valued at 2.043 billion euros, was approved by the Spanish Council of Ministers on December 14, 2021 and includes the aircraft, engines, simulator and the necessary support services.

In service with Spain since 2003, the Eurofighter is operated by the country’s air force from the air bases of Morón (11th Wing) and Albacete (14th Wing), protecting Spanish territory and playing a key role at the heart of NATO in different Air Policing missions in the Baltic and, more recently, in the Black Sea.





With the arrival of these new aircraft, Spain will also equip a third base with Eurofighter jets, at Gando in the Canary Islands, which houses the 46th Wing.

The Spanish Eurofighter is assembled, tested and delivered at the facilities of Airbus Getafe (Spain) and its industrial footprint translates into over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs in Spain alone. Major national defense and technology companies are involved in the manufacturing process.

Airbus is also working on Getafe in coordination with the Spanish Air Force’s Center for Armament and Experimental Logistics (CLAEX) to make several modifications, such as the implementation of the new CM02+ software package for the Tranche 1 Eurofighters. this software is the new automatic targeting capability for air-to-surface weapons following the integration of the Litening-III targeting pod. Other air-to-air and air-to-surface capabilities were also introduced, along with improvements to the communication systems.

The Eurofighter is Europe’s largest defense program, involving the four main nations – the UK, Spain, Germany and Italy. In addition to its technological capabilities, it secures more than 100,000 jobs in Europe. To date, the Eurofighter program has registered 681 aircraft orders for 9 nations around the world.

Airbus information



