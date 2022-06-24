Spanish newspaper puts Matheus Nascimento, from Botafogo, in the sights of Real Madrid: “A 9 for the future” | botafogo

Striker Matheus Nascimento would be in the sights of Real Madrid. That’s what the cover of the Spanish newspaper “AS” says. On the first page it says that Matheus is: “A 9 for the future”.

According to the vehicle, the player’s name is on Juni Calafat’s agenda. He is the manager who watches Latin America and has brought players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Valverde to Real.

+ John Textor says that CT invasion harms Botafogo: “Player who talked the most may not come again”

1 of 3 Matheus Nascimento is on the cover of the Spanish newspaper AS — Photo: Reproduction Matheus Nascimento is on the cover of the Spanish newspaper AS — Photo: Reproduction

+ John Textor criticizes Nilton Santos, home of Botafogo: “A stadium with an Olympic track is not for football”

The full report is not yet available on the Spanish newspaper’s website. However, the front page of the newspaper has already been published.

Also according to the publication, Matheus Nascimento would stay at Real Castilla for a while. This is the B team of the Spanish team, which serves to develop young players who seek adaptation.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

Matheus Nascimento celebrates his performance and declares to Botafogo: “I want to make history”

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

In early May, ge reported that Botafogo are looking to renew Matheus Nascimento’s contract. John Textor is leading the conversations directly with the 18-year-old striker’s father, who is in charge of his son’s career. Matheus has a contract with Bota until the middle of 2023. If he is unable to renew the contract, he will be able to sign a pre-contract with any club from the beginning of next year.

Matheus’ new contract, in fact, was already a topic at Botafogo even before the transformation to SAF. The former board started talks in 2021, as the then director of football Eduardo Freeland revealed to ge, in January of this year.

The club always monitored it, even when it didn’t have enough money to compete with other powers. Now, backed by the resources of Eagle Holdings, managers are confident in the financial and sporting conditions to hold on to a promise that is besieged by big business and other wealthy clubs.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧