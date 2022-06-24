Steam Vacation Promotion 2022: check out games under R$10.00

The traditional Summer Promotion of Steamor Vacation Promotion as it is called in Brazil, started this Thursday (23) with huge discounts on thousands of games in the catalogue. Between them, there are flashy offers with games costing up to R$10.00 maximum.

Among the highlights are titles well known by the public, including Among Us, Fallout: New Vegas and the basic edition of Street Fighter 5. please note that Promotions run until July 7that 14:00 GMT.

In the following lines, the voxel brings the main promotions with games costing up to R$ 10.00 on Steam! Check out:

Games under R$10.00 on Steam’s Summer Sale

Among Us (20% off, from BRL 10.89 to BRL 8.71);

Fallout: New Vegas (70% off, from R$19.99 to R$5.99);

Street Fighter 5 (76% off, from BRL 37.99 to BRL 9.11);

Don’t Starve Together (66% off, from R$27.99 to R$9.51);

Terraria (50% off, from BRL 19.99 to BRL 9.99);

Assetto Corsa (80% off, from R$37.99 to R$7.59);

Payday 2 (90% off, from BRL 23.99 to BRL 2.39);

Left 4 Dead 2 (80% off, from BRL 20.69 to BRL 4.13);

Portal 2 (80% discount, from BRL 20.69 to BRL 4.13);

Resident Evil (75% off, from BRL 39.99 to BRL 9.99);

Resident Evil 0 (75% off, from BRL 39.99 to BRL 9.99);

Left 4 Dead 2 brings excellent co-op experience.Source: Disclosure/Valve