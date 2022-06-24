Steam Vacation Promotion 2022: check out games under R$20.00

The Steam platform started, this Thursday (23), its traditional summer promotion, also known as Vacation Promotion in Brazil. Thousands of titles from the catalog are heavily discounted, including games costing up to R$20.00 maximum.

Among the highlights are very popular titles, such as Hollow Knight, Stardew Valley and Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, to celebrate the announcement of the franchise’s sequel. please note that Promotions run until July 7that 14:00 GMT.

In the following lines, the voxel brings the main promotions with games costing up to R$ 20.00 on Steam! Check out:

Games under R$20.00 on Steam’s Summer Sale

Hollow Knight (50% off, from R$27.99 to R$13.99);

Stardew Valley (40% off, from R$24.99 to R$14.99);

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (84% off, from R$74.99 to R$11.99);

Dead By Daylight (60% off, from R$49.99 to R$19.99);

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (75% off, from R$49.99 to R$12.49);

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (70% off, from R$36.99 to R$11.09);

Pummel Party (40% off, from R$28.99 to R$17.39);

Resident Evil 4 (75% off, from BRL 39.99 to BRL 9.99);

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (75% off, from R$49.99 to R$12.49);

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (85% off, from R$119.99 to R$17.99);

Dead By Daylight is a reference in asymmetrical multiplayer and is at a great discountSource: Disclosure/Behaviour Interactive