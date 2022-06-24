Steam Vacation Sale has arrived bringing discounts for thousands of games

There will be two weeks of discounts up to 90%

We are entering the main game promotions season of the year. Steam is calling your “Steam 3000 Vacation Promotion” event and, as always, we can look forward to thousands of games with discounts, as the platform itself guarantees. The event started today and runs until July 7th at 2pm.

The main event page highlights Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (R$99.95), The Sims 4 (R$24.25) and Forza Horizon 5 (R$199.20). And as usual, we’ve separated some games for you.

Steam Vacation Promotion

Resident Evil Village – BRL 89.99 BRL 179.99

Resident Evil 2 – BRL 35.99 BRL 89.99

God of War – BRL 159.92 BRL 199.90

Red Dead Redemption 2 – BRL 119.50 BRL 239.00

Monster Hunter Rise – BRL 91.79 BRL 149.99

Monster Hunter World – BRL 34.99 BRL 69.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake – BRL 248.43 BRL 349.00

Dying Light 2 – BRL 166.83 BRL 249.00

Devil May Cry 5 – BRL 29.69 BRL 89.99

Hollow Knight – BRL 13.99 BRL 27.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – BRL 85.49 BRL 94.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – BRL 99.95 BRL 199.90

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – BRL 112.45 BRL 249.00

Mortal Kombat 11 – BRL 31.99 BRL 159.99

Batman Arkham Knight – BRL 9.99 BRL 49.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – BRL 149.99 BRL 199.99

Middle Earth: Shadow of War – BRL 17.99 BRL 119.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – BRL 47.86 BRL 329.69

Cyberpunk 2077 – BRL 99.95 BRL 199.90

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – BRL 19.99 BRL 99.99

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition – BRL 62.50 BRL 125.00

Metro Exodus – BRL 18.48 BRL 56.00

Chorus – BRL 37.99 BRL 75.99

Battlefield 2042 – BRL 124.50 BRL 249.00

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience – BRL 24.75 BRL 99.00

Mafia Trilogy – BRL 125.95 – BRL 279.90

– Mafia: Definitive Edition – BRL 91.96 BRL 229.90

Tekken 7 – BRL 19.48 BRL 129.90

There are many games, especially among independent productions. There are thousands of games under R$20.00, between great games that have aged and indie titles. In addition, within the event, there is a “little game” that rewards the user, but in my attempts here, I could not join in the fun, since the page was not loading.

The Steam Vacation Sale runs until July 7th.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Steam