Stranger Things, Rebel and everything that arrives on streaming in July 2022

With the end of another month, it’s time for the streaming announce their news for the coming month. In addition to the long-awaited premiere of part 2 of Stranger Thingsa Netflix released to its subscribers a preview of what’s to come in July this year, including the second season of Rebel and the new series resident Evil. Check out the list below for all the news on the platform!

Films

hidden agent

Premiere date: July, 22

Synopsis: A hidden CIA agent discovers the agency’s secrets and is hunted around the world by a sociopathic maverick who puts a price on his head. With Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

the beast of the sea

Premiere date: july 08

Synopsis: A girl sneaks into the ship of a great sea monster hunter. Together, they begin an epic journey through uncharted waters. With Karl Urban, Jared Harris and Dan Stevens.

Persuasion

Premiere date: July 15th

Synopsis: Eight years after being persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins, Anne Elliot has a second chance at love.

hello, goodbye and all

Premiere date: July 6th

Synopsis: Clare and Aidan agree to end their relationship before college, no regrets. But the farewell meeting promises to be unforgettable. With Jordan Fisher.

salute to love

Premiere date: July 29

Synopsis: Despite their differences and against all odds, a singer (Sofia Carson) and a military man (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love.

The Sun of Amalfi

Premiere date: July 13

Synopsis: Vincenzo and Camilla put their love to the test on a trip to the Amalfi Coast. His friends Furio and Nathalie also live great passions.

Series

Tune in (Season 3)

Premiere date: July 13

Synopsis: Doni worries about the price of fame, Rita thinks about changing careers and Nando reflects on the path he has chosen. Everything is at stake.

Stranger Things 4 (Vol. 2)

Premiere date: july 01

Synopsis: Separated but always determined, our heroes have a scary future ahead of them. But this is just the beginning. The beginning of the end.

Resident Evil – The series

Premiere date: July 14th

Synopsis: Nearly three decades after the discovery of a deadly virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise.

uncoupled

Premiere date: July 29

Synopsis: Abandoned after 17 years of dating, a realtor faces life as a single, gay and forty-year-old in New York. Starring Neil Patrick Harris.

Rebel (Season 2)

Premiere date: July 27

Synopsis: This young adult series is back with a new season.

Control Z (Season 3)

Premiere date: July 6th

Synopsis: Sofia, Javi and their friends have been trying to move on for the past year, but hacking activities on a known account get in the way.

Virgin River (Season 4)

Premiere date: July 20th

Synopsis: Mel faces her new reality, Jack’s past threatens the future and new people arrive in Virgin River.

an extraordinary lawyer

Premiere date: July 13

Synopsis: Newly hired by a law firm, a bright young woman on the autism spectrum faces challenges both in and out of court.

manifest

Premiere date: July 15th

Synopsis: A plane mysteriously lands five years after takeoff, leaving passengers to experience the strangeness of returning to a world that went on without them.

Boo, bitch

Premiere date: july 08

Synopsis: It’s the last year of school, and two friends are ready to enjoy life to the fullest! The only problem is that now one of them is a ghost… With Lana Condor.

Documentaries and Specials

My Daughter’s Killer

Premiere date: july 12

Synopsis: After fighting for decades to bring his daughter’s murderer to justice in France and Germany, a father takes extreme measures. Documentary about a true crime.

DB Cooper: Disappearance into thin air

Premiere date: July 13

Synopsis: In 1971, a man hijacked a plane, parachuted in with the stolen money, and got away with it. Decades later, his identity is still a mystery.

Street Food: USA

Premiere date: July 26

Synopsis: This season of Street Food highlights cooks, grillers, taqueros, loncheros and culinary heroes across the United States.

Children and Family

Great Pokémon Journeys Series – Part 3

Premiere date: july 08

Synopsis: Goh follows Ash’s advice and hones his skills. Each battle is training for Ash to be the best in the World Coronation Championship!

My Little Pony: A new generation: Sing Along

Premiere date: July 18th

Synopsis: A young pony makes new friends on her quest to bring magic back to the world in this musical version of My Little Pony: New Generation: Sing.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Premiere date: July 14th

Synopsis: Legendary warrior Po teams up with an English knight on a quest to retrieve magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world!

anime

The Uncle from Another World

Premiere date: 4th of July

Synopsis: After being in a coma for 17 years, a middle-aged man wakes up speaking an unknown language and displaying magical powers.

Detective Conan: Zero’s daily life

Premiere date: July 29

Synopsis: A detective who is also a police officer and criminal tries to balance the three identities in this Detective Conan spin-off.

Games

Before your eyes

Premiere date: Coming soon

Synopsis: Embark on this thrilling first-person adventure, control the narrative and change the story’s ending in the blink of an eye!

