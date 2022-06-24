Strong increase in bran and grain inventories in China combined with financial…

Bran and oil also plummet at CBOT. In Brazil, losses in the interior of the country already reach R$ 15.00 per bag and the low in ports is also strong. Time is ideal for purchasing low insurance.

podcast Strong increase in bran and grain inventories in China combined with finance take 4% of soybeans in Chicago

Soybean futures melted this Thursday (23) on the Chicago Stock Exchange and ended the day with losses of more than 4% among the most traded oilseed futures. The first months even lost the level of US$ 16.00 per bushel, with July worth US$ 15.93 and August US$ 15.07 per bushel. The longer ones work since yesterday below US$ 15.00.

The market for soybeans and by-products – with oil losing more than 5% – was once again hard pressed by the combination of worrying fundamentals on the demand side, with consumption in China very slow due to its policy of zero tolerance against Covid, and strong aversion to financial risk.

“And the premiums didn’t react, and they even dropped about 80 cents of the dollar per bushel in the same period that soybeans dropped by US$ 1.70. Then the flat price – which is the sum of Chicago and the premium – dropped a lot. And this is a demonstration that demand is very bad”, explains Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities.

Thus, the prices observed in the interior of Brazil came to lose, on average, up to R$ 15.00 per bag in this interval, with considerable losses also being marked in the country’s ports.

The hike in prices, therefore, which had been guided by supply and concerns about the possibility of a new crop failure in the US, began to be pressured by more contained demand. And part of this retraction observed in Chinese purchases is due to the increase in the stocks of soybean meal in the Asian nation – which went from 300 thousand tons in March to more than one million tons now – and of grain in the ports, the which exceed seven million tons.

“The physical market in China also dropped and this is another demonstration that there is more supply at the moment and demand is not very good. The light at the end of the tunnel is the pig farmer in China, which has improved margins, since the price of corn and bran dropped, and the price of pork continues to rise. And now we expect the slaughter weight of the animals to return to normal”, says the specialist.

So China, which should be buying around 30 boats of soybeans a week right now, has been buying 15 to 18, confirming this slower pace of purchases.

Vanin also highlights the weight of the severe policy against the coronavirus not only on agricultural commodities – especially grains and oils – but also on metals, reflecting concerns about the global economic growth of the Asian giant, as well as the rest of the world.

At the same time, attention remains on the development of the new US crop. Although the next four weeks are expected to be warmer and drier, new maps have changed a bit, indicating milder temperatures and two chances of rain in seven days, which put further pressure on prices.

More than that, the market is also waiting for the new area review numbers that the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brings next Thursday, June 30th.