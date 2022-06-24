Taliban calls for international aid after earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people in Afghanistan

Abhishek Pratap 14 hours ago News Comments Off on Taliban calls for international aid after earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people in Afghanistan 3 Views

Earthquake victims in hospital in Paktika, Afghanistan. There are at least 1,500 injured

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Earthquake victims in hospital in Paktika, Afghanistan. There are at least 1,500 injured

The Taliban group, which has controlled Afghanistan for almost a year, appealed for international help in the face of the devastation situation in the country, hit in the early hours of this Wednesday, 22/6, by an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale.

More than 1,000 people died and at least 1,500 were injured, according to local authorities.

Paktika province in southeastern Afghanistan was the most affected region. About half a million people inhabit the area. The quake’s epicenter was about 44 km from the city of Khost, but witnesses reported feeling the tremors in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and even Islamabad, capital of neighboring Pakistan.

United Nations (UN) teams are struggling to provide food and shelter to the homeless. And efforts to rescue victims amidst the rubble have been hampered by torrential rains and hail.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

New variants escape antibodies from vaccination, study says

The levels of neutralizing antibodies caused by a previous infection or vaccination are several times …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved