Teen captures amazing photo of the moon with smartphone

Are you looking for a perfect photo of the moon? Maybe the tips of this 18-year-old who managed to capture a perfect image will help you.

With a $150 telescope and his smartphone, Vijay Suddala was able to create a stunning photograph of his home in southern India.

The teenager used a 100mm Orion Skyscanner device, Svbony Barlow lens, 10mm eyepiece, and a smartphone adapter along with his Samsung Galaxy M21 to capture the celestial image.

In an interview with PetaPixel, Vilay explains how he managed to create his HDR image using four images.

“Align your telescope with your smartphone camera lens using a smartphone adapter. You’ll see a perfect circle in the smartphone’s camera view, and you can use a distant object to check your focus,” explains Suddala.

“Aim at the moon and take pictures making sure it’s not overexposed. You can use the ProCam X mobile app to change your phone’s ISO and shutter speed. Find a setting that best suits your smartphone.”

After that they go to a software called ‘Microsoft ICE’ and then to Photoshop where it is treated.

When asked if anyone could take pictures like his, he answered yes “even with a limited budget”.