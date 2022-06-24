Tenório tries to manipulate Tadeu against Zé Leôncio and the pawn will live with his father-in-law after having a forbidden relationship

Living on the farm Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) since birth, the fidelity of Thaddeus (Jose Loreto) with the father will be tested during the next chapters of wetlandthat’s because the pawn will leave the place he grew up to live next to his girlfriend on the farm of Tenório (Murilo Benicio).

The confusion will start when Tadeu invites his father and mother, Filo (Dira Paes), to go to his father-in-law’s farm, in order to make official once and for all his relationship with Guta (Julia Dalavia). The farm owner will accept the invitation, but will be against it from the beginning, causing the son to regret it.

Once there, the atmosphere gets worse when, after arguing, Zé forbids Guta to enter his house, being supported by Filó. Disappointed with the attitude of his parents, Tadeu will pack his bags and leave the farm to live next to Tenório, now living next to his girlfriend.

Taking the cue, the squatter will not think twice before filling Leôncio’s renegade son’s head, saying that he should go after his rights. The situation will be perceived by Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who will try to open the boy’s eyes. The scenes are scheduled to air in this Friday’s chapter (24).