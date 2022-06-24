Textor wants young people vying for space at Botafogo and avoids talking about the number of reinforcements: ‘It is necessary to add quality’

John Textor has already said that he thinks of up to eight reinforcements in this second window. However, in the interview he gave to “Seleção SporTV” this Thursday (23), the majority shareholder of Botafogo I didn’t want to talk about numbers. Aware of the need to qualify the cast, the American businessman took care to motivate young people to seek space in Luís Castro’s team.

– I don’t want to talk about it too much, because I want every player on the team to feel like they’re in the plans. Who knew Kayque? I didn’t even know he was in the squad in February, April, and look what he’s done in the last two games. The fans want to know who’s coming. I want everyone in the cast to feel useful and fight for a position. We put five players from team B in the main group in the last game, everyone has opportunities to move up said Textor.

– The good news is that none of these men (Textor or Mazzuco) are projecting (reinforcements), but Alessandro Brito (head scout). He’s the smart guy in the room that no one ever talks about. We are designing the following… Luís Castro was chosen because he is a professor of very high European level, we have the idea of ​​building from behind. He is doing a good job of adapting the athletes, playing with a high line in defense. We were exposed a few times and we need more strength on the wing, we have to be more aggressive in the front. Need to add quality – he added.

At another point in the interview, John Textor again said that the amount invested in the first window is nothing compared to what Brazilian football can turn around if it is better sold abroad.

– Fifteen million dollars, or R$ 75 million reais in the window seems little, but it was considered higher than what was being spent. That amount is less than what we paid at Crystal Palace for Marc Guéhi (21 years old, bought from Chelsea for €23 million) or Joachim Andersen (26 years old, bought from Lyon for Joachim Andersen €17.5 million), two young centre-backs. Over time, this got a little disjointed. Brazil is still one of the biggest favorites to win the World Cup at the end of the year, why aren’t the leagues here bigger, stronger? – he asked.