The 10 best cities in the world to live in, according to the Economist ranking

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on The 10 best cities in the world to live in, according to the Economist ranking 4 Views

Vienna.

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Vienna ranked first on the list

Vienna has returned to the top of the list of the best cities in the world to live in, according to the report produced annually by the Intelligence Unit of the British magazine The Economist.

The Austrian capital took first place from Auckland, New Zealand, which dropped to number 34, due to the strict prevention measures it imposed due to the pandemic, according to the report.

Vienna had lost first place last year precisely because of the closure of museums and restaurants due to covid. But the reopening of cultural and social life returned it to the position it had already achieved in 2018 and 2019.

In second place was Copenhagen (Denmark); third, Zurich (Switzerland); and in fourth and fifth places, two Canadian cities: Calgary and Vancouver, respectively.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Prosecutor who assaulted female colleague is arrested

Prosecutor Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo was arrested this Thursday 23 for beating a prosecutor in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved