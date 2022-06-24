The 10 best cities in the world to live in, according to the Economist ranking

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Vienna ranked first on the list

Vienna has returned to the top of the list of the best cities in the world to live in, according to the report produced annually by the Intelligence Unit of the British magazine The Economist.

The Austrian capital took first place from Auckland, New Zealand, which dropped to number 34, due to the strict prevention measures it imposed due to the pandemic, according to the report.

Vienna had lost first place last year precisely because of the closure of museums and restaurants due to covid. But the reopening of cultural and social life returned it to the position it had already achieved in 2018 and 2019.

In second place was Copenhagen (Denmark); third, Zurich (Switzerland); and in fourth and fifth places, two Canadian cities: Calgary and Vancouver, respectively.

Top 10 cities to live in

Vienna, Austria

Copenhagen, Denmark

zurich, switzerland

Calgary, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Geneva, Switzerland

Frankfurt, Germany

Toronto, Canada

amsterdam, holland

Osaka, Japan, and Melbourne, Australia

Cities are classified according to indices such as stability, health, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

What makes Vienna the best city to live in?

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Auckland went from first place to 34th in one year

According to the authors of the report, “stability and good infrastructure are the main charms of the city for its inhabitants, supported by good medical care and many opportunities for culture and entertainment”.

Other curious data

The report also lists the 10 worst cities according to these indices: Damascus (Syria), Lagos (Nigeria), Tripoli (Libya), Algiers (Algeria), Karachi (Pakistan), Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Harare (Zimbabwe), Douala (Cameroon) and Tehran (Iran).