The death row inmate in the US who won the right to be shot in court

Michael Nance

Credit, Georgia Department of Corrections

photo caption,

Michael Nance was sentenced to death in Georgia, a state where only lethal injection is allowed

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Thursday (6/23) that a prisoner sentenced to death may be executed by firing squad.

Michael Nance, a 61-year-old man who was sentenced to death in 2002, had gone to court with a request to be shot. There is no execution date yet.

Nance was sentenced to death in Georgia, a state where only lethal injection is used.

The convict argued that the lethal injection could cause excessive suffering because his veins are in poor condition and “not suitable for intravenous access”, according to press reports on the case.

