The doctor of the future does not prescribe drugs or supplements – 06/23/2022

Pedro, 55 years old, came to me a few weeks ago, on the recommendation of a work friend. On our first date, a movie played in my head. How many times had I heard that same story, a script that relentlessly repeats itself with small variations?

He told me that he’s been rising through the ranks since he was 25, and that he now faces superhuman pressure to deliver.

In this insane rush of the last 30 years, his lifestyle was getting in the way, his body weight was increasing and medical appointments were piling up. Adding only the consultations made in the last two years, he had gone through the cardiologist, psychiatrist, endocrinologist, gastroenterologist, rheumatologist, among half a dozen other specialists.

Despite spending a small fortune on doctors for the past 20 years, his health only gets worse with each passing day. With each visit he makes to the doctor, he leaves with a new prescription. Desperate with the accumulation of medications and comorbidities, he got a fright when he was forced to change his daily medication box again for a bigger one than he had purchased before.

Now the problems have piled up in a frightening way. In addition to cholesterol and high blood pressure, he had fibromyalgia, fat accumulated in the liver, critical gout, great difficulty sleeping, depression, gastritis, reflux and other “little problems”.

Where is the prevention professional?

As he had serious problems sleeping and felt chronic fatigue that was not resolved, he followed the advice of a friend and sought out, in São Paulo, a famous doctor in integrative medicine trained in the USA. He walked out of there with a dozen supplement prescriptions that would finally solve his problems.

His wife was startled when she saw that now, when taking his nightly medications and supplements, he needed two glasses of water to cope with the huge amount of pills in front of him.

No problem! At least he’d be better hydrated at night. As he had learned in self-help books, we should always look on the bright side of things. Just for supplements, he was spending more than R$ 6 thousand a month in a laboratory indicated by the doctor himself.

Furthermore, as he cared about his health, he had become a regular frequenter of the “best” and most famous nutritionists, following numerous restrictive diets in the last 20 years. However, mysteriously, his weight had only increased during that time, even though he was getting good results in the short term. In the last 10 years, he used to lose 10 kg to 15 kg for 6 months and gain it all again in the following months, gaining a few more pounds in this game.

When he reached 120 kg, he realized it was time to move and finally start having a “healthy” lifestyle, going after the body of his dreams, as promised.

It was then that he began his ordeal, enrolling in gyms and trying to adapt to the cruel scheme of training fads. As the exercise routine was very painful, didn’t get the expected result or he ended up hurting himself or giving up, he decided to play his last card. Last year, he signed up for CrossFit.

It would be better not to have tried. After just two months, the result of that adventure was tendonitis in the shoulder and a knee injury. Unsurprisingly, extreme activities may not be the best option for students who are 300 pounds (140 kg) as they were now.

As you can see after this brief report, currently following the advice of the consumer market can lead to a robbery of catastrophic proportions for your physical and mental health.

What about a society that leads people to inhumane wear and tear and propagates a lifestyle that causes an exponential failure of their bodies?

As Krishnamurti, the most brilliant and influential contemporary spiritual guide, would say, it is not a sign of health to be well adapted to a sick society!

Taking care of health is different from taking care of illness.

A new branch of medicine is being born. Unfortunately, some health professionals are still not dedicated to the divine mission of acting preventively with effectiveness and pragmatism. It’s not their fault, new age medicine is still in its infancy.

The concept behind this change is obvious, if lifestyle is the most determining factor in curing and preventing modern diseases, that’s where we should act.

Recently, I began to realize that my job was to fill a huge hole left by traditional medicine. Only in 2004, when I started the research to explain and deeply understand my own way of working, which ended up becoming a book, did I realize, through countless feedbacks from my students, that I was doing something unusual.

My father, Nuno Cobra, master and creator of our method of conscious self-care, always taught me that in our society there really is no such thing as a ministry of health or a health plan that is effective. As he used to say in his lectures, in jest, what would actually exist is a “ministry of disease”, since the main focus of traditional medicine is to act on the symptoms and not on the cause.

To cite an example, in 2021, Brazil spent 43 billion dollars just on diabetes and its complications, ranking third in the world. The “american way of live” leads the ranking with the obscene amount of 340 billion dollars spent annually. Try to imagine how much we could save on public health if the focus were indeed on prevention.

In our view, the only health plan that will bring you immunity and vitality, effectively protecting you from getting sick, consists of structural changes in habits in relation to the fundamental pillars of our physical and mental health: sleep, physical activity and food. , between others.

In honor of my father, I posted on YouTube a testimonial from a student who worked with him 30 years ago. After surgery and extremely worrying cholesterol and blood sugar levels, he realized that his lifestyle was killing him. However, instead of settling and taking refuge in medication, controlling the symptoms, as is more common, he took a radical turn in his way of life and five months later he was out of risk. See the video:

Since 1984, a part of my students are entrepreneurs and executives, what I call “corporate athletes”, because they need to perform at high performance.

Over time, I observed that the mission of our method was something palpable and effective. Indeed, by balancing and changing their lifestyle, many students were able to reverse serious cases of bodily illness and, over time, remove all the medicines they consumed, regaining physical and mental health and health.

One day, a great businessman said to me:

– Nuno, I’ve been through all the doctors you can imagine. Why hasn’t anyone ever taught me what you teach me about sleep, healthy forms of physical activity, dealing with emotional hunger and all that? These are extremely simple things, but they make all the difference.

The only answer that came to my mind is that these professionals would not be committed to prevention, but to strategies based on remediation or a quick solution to the problem. In fact, this is a good way to identify a professional who is conscious or not, if he proposes a shortcut or quick solution, know that you are entering the universe of “fast-consumption”, as I call it.

How to recognize a genuine health professional?

Interestingly, healthcare professionals are not where clients think they should be, so many find it extremely difficult to find them. This quest can be fraught with pitfalls.

You see, I don’t seek to detract from current medicine, something that has brought us enormous advances in the treatment of diseases, but taking care of health requires an additional and diverse therapeutic approach.

Marginally, genuine health professionals have been relegated to an alternative system that goes against the grain of the main fashions and market trends.

A health professional must be committed to prevention, in a therapeutic, gradual and careful way, acting on the true causes that are behind our organic imbalances.

A genuine healthcare professional must fulfill the role of a dedicated travel companion, proposing and coordinating smooth, sustainable and gradual changes in our lifestyle.

In this way, unlike the doctor who “puts out the fire” and only rarely sees the patient, when the problem has already matured and evolved, the path of a really effective therapy requires regular monitoring, something like the performance of a consultant in quality of life and an expert in changing habits.

In nutrition, we find this professional in the new therapeutic line of conscious eating, avoiding restrictive diets, acting on the student’s habits and behavior.

In physical training, unfortunately, the focus on health is a rarity, since almost the entire market is focused on aesthetics and performance. Therefore, conscious coaches will be represented by professionals dedicated to the resistance movement of true physical education, some professionals from physiotherapy, yoga, pilates and other more balanced and functional alternative methods really committed to the student’s health.

Thank God, the traditional doctor, someone who barely talks to the patient and just prescribes some medicine, and says good afternoon, is already on the verge of extinction. After all, evolving is no longer an option, it is now an urgent issue that will define the survival of our species here on the blue planet.

The new integral medicine is already a reality! To learn more, get to know the Conscious Training Movement:

*Note: in my last column, I promised to tell in detail a real story that happened to me. As an urgent insight got in the way, the story will be left for a next opportunity.