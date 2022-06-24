The former teacher who earned $1 million and became an investment influencer

21 hours ago

Sharon Tseung

Credit, Personal archive

Many dream of becoming millionaires at a young age, but few succeed.

Sharon Tseung is a former high school chess teacher and marketing expert who reinvented herself as a financial influencer, digital nomad and real estate investor.

“Digital nomad” is a person who does not have a fixed home and uses the internet to work from anywhere.

She made $1 million before her 30th birthday from passive income streams alone (regular earnings without having to dedicate ongoing time and attention) — saving and reinvesting that money.

