The Last of Us Part I physical edition in pre-order in Brazil

The Last of Us Part I will be the remade edition of the award-winning 2013 game on PlayStation 5. The release is set for September 2, 2022 and is yet another opportunity for fans to experience Ellie and Joel’s incredible journey across the devastated United States. by a deadly virus.

Naughty Dog promises high fidelity graphics, taking advantage of DualSense wireless controller features, 3D audio and much more.

Pre-sales on Amazon have the “Lowest Price Guaranteed” program: if the product drops in price before shipping, the difference is refunded, without bureaucracy or headaches. Also, if you choose to pay cash by card, you will only be charged when the product is about to be shipped!

The Last of Us Part I

In a devastated civilization where both infected and veteran survivors are on the loose, Joel, a downcast protagonist, is hired to get a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts out as a small job soon turns into a long and brutal journey.

The developers explain that the game has been completely remade using PlayStation 5 technologies. In addition to visual improvements, modern gameplay mechanics, improved controls and accessibility options are highlights.