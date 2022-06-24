The real Rafael Antunes is received by Joaquim at the factory in Além da Illusion

The hoax created by David (Rafael Vitti) started his final stretch when the real Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff) woke up from his coma and after recovering his memory, he decided to resume his life by taking his first steps. In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionthe administrator will be received at the factory by the Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), this being a full plate for the crook to use against the magician.

Davi doesn’t have a minute of peace in the soap opera, from when he was wrongfully convicted for the murder of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) to the fiasco of his marriage to the young woman’s sister, Isadora (Larissa Manoela), which was interrupted by Iolanda (Duda Brack) who forced him to marry her, in a major blackmail to prevent her from revealing her true identity.

Davi and Rafael met at the train station. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Now, the real Rafael returns to life after six months in a coma, and with his memory recovered, he intends to resume his plans from where he left off, heading towards the weaving industry, being welcomed by none other than Joaquim, the person who has the most ability to use this event to your advantage and end your eternal rival once and for all. Of course Rafael doesn’t know that someone has impersonated him all this time and he’ll also want explanations.

This story will still cause a lot of problems for David, and it could be the final stretch for his farce created to escape from jail and have a normal life, and it will also involve everyone around him who believes he is a good person, putting doubt his character.