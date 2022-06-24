The signs with the most intuition of the last weekend of June 2022 – Metro World News Brasil

With a Moon in Taurus lighting up the skies, the last weekend of June 2022 arrives and it can be a very intuitive time for some zodiac signs.

Check out what they are and how you can take advantage of them:

Twins

Moment of greater connection with what you cannot see and intuition. The wisdom that can be drawn from insights now is great, but it takes confidence to find enlightenment. Dreams tend to carry important messages. In addition to the sixth sense, the possibility of starting interesting romances or relationships becomes greater now. Socializing and exploring possibilities becomes much simpler!

Cancer

There is a much greater bonding energy with feelings and spirituality during this weekend. Intuition increases considerably, as does the willingness to look within and what you believe in spiritually. Dreams can also become more intense and loaded with messages that must be unraveled. It’s time to pay more attention to your own premonitions and listen to yourself; be fair and be careful with the secrets you keep.

Virgin

The energy of adventure and exploration will also be intense in your mind, which makes you keep your eyes open and make important discoveries through intuition as well. It is a period that can contribute to professional growth, as it is much easier to see promising paths and opportunities. Have your personal goals set and get ready to build the future!

Capricorn

In addition to high creativity, intuition will make an important leap for Capricorn. Give yourself time to understand what is happening and don’t doubt your sixth senses. Confidence and determination must be strengthened to take advantage of new information and opportunities. Emotions can now be more intense and you need to be patient with other people; Avoid wanting everything to go your way. Bet on meditation, it will bring great conclusions too.

