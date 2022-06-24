Theft of damages of R$ 100 thousand to a dental office in BH – Gerais

Dental equipment was taken from the office (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The theft in a commercial building located at Avenida do Contorno, Nº 4480, in Bairro Funcionrios, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, caused a loss of approximately R$ 100 thousand to a dental office.

According with the doctor. Antnio Carlos de Azevedo Passos, notebook, television, endodontic device, micro motor, bench micro motor, a duo centrifuge, an ultrasound device and several other small things were taken.

The dentist says that in 35 years of profession this is the first time this has happened to him. “By the time I arrived in the morning, to start working, I noticed that the front door was broken open, the light was on, as soon as I entered the office, right away, I realized that they had taken my notebook”, he reports. Antonio.

Footage from surveillance cameras recorded the entry and exit of the robbers. (photo: Reproduction/)

From the footage, Antnio assumes that the crime was not directed to his office, but seen as an opportunity by criminals. “They passed on several floors in the building, the footage that was captured, they looking trying to force the doors and only looked for rooms with glass doors, unfortunately mine they came, forced and entered”, he says.

With the recordings of the filming, it was also possible to assume the time of the action. The robbers entered the building at 5:30 pm and left around 6 pm. So far, only the robbery in the dental office has been identified.

António also reports that no one on the floor saw the robbers at the time of the crime. He says that the criminals still had a coffee before leaving with the objects. “They put the objects in black bags and it was only possible to see them through the footage of the cameras. No one on the floor saw the robbery”, he says. “There’s footage of them going through the lobby, with bags carrying everything,” he adds.

