‘There is no window to sell Petrobras shares’

the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano (photo), he said, in an interview with Estadão published this Friday (24), that the bank has found it difficult to reduce its participation in the capital of Petrobras.

In the first quarter, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development sold around R$ 635 million in state-owned shares. BNDES, however, still has a share of R$34 billion in Petrobras’ capital. The bank expected to reduce not only this share to around BRL 20 billion, but its entire portfolio by the end of 2022.

Montezano admitted that there is no “market window” to make large sales of Petrobras shares again, due to the uncertainties in the oil and gas sector, in addition to the successive changes in the company’s command. As a result, it will no longer be possible to reach the goal of reducing, by 80% compared to the beginning of 2019, the value of the bank’s stock portfolio this year.

“There has been no clear market window to make (sales of shares in) Petrobras since then. Today’s news (the resignation of former Petrobras president José Mauro Coelho, on Monday, 20th) endorses the maintenance of this state. […] Let’s not accelerate, let’s not run over. Let’s do (the sales) when there is a window and calmly. If we have to wait a little longer, we will.” said the president of BNDES.

