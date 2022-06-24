‘There is no window to sell Petrobras shares’

Yadunandan Singh 18 hours ago Business Comments Off on ‘There is no window to sell Petrobras shares’ 4 Views

BNDES President: There is no window to sell Petrobras shares

Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR

the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano (photo), he said, in an interview with Estadão published this Friday (24), that the bank has found it difficult to reduce its participation in the capital of Petrobras.

In the first quarter, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development sold around R$ 635 million in state-owned shares. BNDES, however, still has a share of R$34 billion in Petrobras’ capital. The bank expected to reduce not only this share to around BRL 20 billion, but its entire portfolio by the end of 2022.

Montezano admitted that there is no “market window” to make large sales of Petrobras shares again, due to the uncertainties in the oil and gas sector, in addition to the successive changes in the company’s command. As a result, it will no longer be possible to reach the goal of reducing, by 80% compared to the beginning of 2019, the value of the bank’s stock portfolio this year.

There has been no clear market window to make (sales of shares in) Petrobras since then. Today’s news (the resignation of former Petrobras president José Mauro Coelho, on Monday, 20th) endorses the maintenance of this state. […] Let’s not accelerate, let’s not run over. Let’s do (the sales) when there is a window and calmly. If we have to wait a little longer, we will.” said the president of BNDES.

Read too:

Petrobras: at the bottom of the electoral well

More news

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Anatel seizes 5,700 illegal products in Amazon warehouses | Technology

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Anatel’s operation in Amazon warehouses The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reported …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved