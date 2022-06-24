“This time was not easy”

After being hospitalized, Mauro Machadofather of the singer anita, was discharged from the ICU where he was hospitalized and was able to celebrate on social media for what happened. Mauro had been under observation since Wednesday, when he had to return to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

This Friday (24), the man celebrated the discharge through the stories of Instagramappearing to be fine: “Sextou! My Fridays are now in São Paulo in the ICU. It’s a joke, right? But today I’m high, guys! I tested negative” he said in an excited tone.

The ‘Painitto’ also told a little about the experience of having been hospitalized during the last few days: “This time it was not easy, seven days isolated in a room without seeing anyone, locked”, he confessed. Afterwards, Mauro thanked his girlfriend, who was with him during the period: “There’s a person who’s strong, huh? That one over there… What a good vaccine this girl took, all these days she didn’t get anything, always negative”, declared.

It is worth remembering that in recent weeks, the singer’s father suffered from a stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident) and a spike in pressure, undergoing surgery to treat cancer. At the time, Anitta went public to celebrate her father’s victory against the disease.