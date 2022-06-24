Thor: Love and Thunder | Jane tests her powers in new scene; watch

Jane (Natalie Portman) is testing her skills as the mighty Thor in a new scene from Thor: Love and Thunder, revealed by the actress Tessa Thompson during visit to Jimmy KimmelLive! – check above.

In his new movie, Thor must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. On his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Canicer of the Gods.

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7.

