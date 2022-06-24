Three bombers from China, with missiles, in addition to the ships put Japan on alert

O Ministry of Defense of Japan (MOD) confirmed that three chinese bombers departed the East China Sea on Thursday afternoon (23), and flew between the main island of Okinawa and Miyakothen maneuvered back over the Pacific Ocean and returned to the East China Sea again.

Advertising

You bombers were equipped with something like anti-ship missiles.

THE Japan Air Self-Defense Force sent the fighters to a scramblejargon used for air defense monitoring.

It is the first time since May 18 that these Chinese aircraft have flown between the main island and Miyako.

Recently, ships from Chinese and Russian Navy have been making moves to navigate through Japan, so the MOD remains vigilant both in the air and at sea.

The last time that two ships from China around the archipelago on the side of the Pacific Ocean was between 21 and 23, for 64 hours.

this was the longer time of continuous invasion in territorial waters since Japan nationalized the Senkaku Islands, administered by Okinawa. But these uninhabited islands are disputed by the China and also by Taiwan, although they are privately owned by a Japanese family.