‘To have libido you have to like having sex’, says Ana Canosa – 06/23/2022

In the second panel of the Ageless Talks event, whose theme was “Libido has no expiration date”, the psychologist and sexologist Ana Canosa explained that “to have a libido it is necessary to enjoy sex”. over the years.

“In fact, when we enter menopause, the sexual response of women will be slower. This is part of the decrease in estrogen, which is one of the most responsible for libido”, he explained.

Despite the hormonal issues, the sexologist also explains that there is an influence of responsive desire, that driven by availability to have sex. “In that sense, it changes the way libido manifests itself in the body,” she said.

Ana also highlighted the importance of erotic memory in times when the person is not available for sex. “When you have a good erotic memory, that’s what you’re going to access when you’re in a long-term relationship,” she commented.

The sexologist also spoke about the need to always talk about physiological changes with sexual partners. “Women need to communicate to their partners what is happening. Sometimes, because they are ashamed of being in menopause or that they are not lubricating, they end up not lubricating, and it hurts. So the attempt needs to communicate to the partners”, she said.

The second panel had the participation of psychologist and sexologist Ana Canosa, communicator, physical educator and sexologist Penélope Nova and actress Tania Khalill. The conversation was mediated by journalist Adriana Ferreira Silva.

Ageless Talks 2022

performed by Live well, Ageless Talks 2022 has as its central theme “The Maturity Revolution”, addressing important issues for audiences aged 45 and over. The event is sponsored by Genera, Vitasay and O Boticário.

The event has the participation of special guests, such as Marina Lima (singer), Cristiana Oliveira (actress), Carolina Ferraz (actress), Denise Fraga (actress), Murilo Rosa (actor), Fernando Scherer (former swimmer), Alexandre da Silva (gerontologist and columnist for VivaBem) and Fabricio Carpinejar (writer and poet). Silvia Ruiz, author of the Ageless column, by Live wellis responsible for curating and presenting the event.

