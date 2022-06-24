Training at Remo, Leandro awaits bureaucratic issues

With the arrival of Gerson Gusmão to the technical command of Clube do Remo, some players who were not being used in the main formation with Paulo Bonamigo, also started to have new perspectives of opportunities with the new coach. In addition, those who are now joining the club, are waiting to be observed in the activities aimed at having the chance to play in Serie C.

In his first training session with the Leão Azul Paraense squad, Gerson Gusmão was able to closely follow the performance of practically the entire squad that is at his disposal, aiming for the game that will take place on Monday (27), against Figueirense, at 8 pm , at Orlando Scarpelli stadium, in Florianópolis, for the 12th round of the third division of the Brazilian Championship.

Gerson Gusmão starts designing Remo targeting Figueirense

After landing last night in Belém, coach Gerson Gusmão has already commanded his first activity with the cast of @ClubeDoRemo. Also in the image, we see striker Leandro Carvalho waiting to be regularized to be officially announced in Leão. Photo: Samara Miranda. pic.twitter.com/Mw322Jtwjb — Magno Fernandes (@Nf27Magno) June 23, 2022

For this challenge, while the team begins to be drafted, some athletes are not yet ready to compete. In addition to defender Everton Sena, in transition; striker Bruno Alves, who felt his pubis and was spared from the duel against Altos-PI; and top scorer Brenner, substituted in the last match with muscle pain, and who is suspended with three yellow cards alongside left-back Leonan, striker Leandro Carvalho, remains out of the plans and should not make his debut at Leão yet.

Already participating normally in the activities, the newly hired Azulino continues to wait to be regularized with the Daily News Bulletin (BID), of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), so that he can finally wear the blue shirt in the national competition. However, the athlete who came on loan from Ceará-CE, is still waiting for the release of Náutico-PE, his previous club.

Leandro Carvalho only debuts in July for Remo; legal position

According to information already disclosed by the DOL, Serie A and B players can only be officially transferred from the 18th of July, which is the period in which the second transfer window opens, going until the 15th of August, and the same goes for loans and returns. That is, Leandro Carvalho, who has a loan relationship with Náutico, would return to Ceará, which is who owns the rights, on that date and, after that, would come to Clube do Remo.

However, Clube do Remo’s legal department continues to work behind the scenes to speed up the regularization of Leandro Carvalho. As informed by a source to the report, Remo and Náutico filed with the CBF asking for the striker’s termination on June 14, but so far he has still been released. Leão hopes to count on the striker in the classic against Paysandu (club in which he was revealed for professional football), scheduled for July 3, at 5 pm, at the Baenão stadium, for the 13th round of Series C.