Understand the biggest mystery of the 3rd game

Jade, one of Outworld’s assassins, has a dedicated setting in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. We’re obviously talking about Jade’s Desert — or simply The Desert — a place almost totally empty. Almost, in this case, because there is a character trapped in the dunes of that desert: Cyrax.

You may have played this scenario a thousand times and wondered: what was Cyrax, a cybernetic Lin Kuei, doing so far away and without any company? Was he lost? Broked? Looking for help? Good… More or less.

Reproduction: Midway.

Anyone who played Cyrax at least once in the 1995 game knows he’s a good enough character in combat. So, it wouldn’t surprise me that some of the people who played with him finished the tower, saw the end, but didn’t understand. After all, Mortal Kombat 3 was never officially localized in Brazilian Portuguese.

Basically, when we beat the game with Cyrax, we’re told that at some point in history, he was kidnapped by Sub-Zero, reprogrammed to kill Shao Kahn, and fulfilled that purpose. Afterwards, he waited for further orders from the Lin Kuei, which never came. While waiting, he reached the Jade Desert, where he was trapped in the sand.

Considering the relationship between Sub-Zero and Cyrax, who were once great friends, it’s hard to believe that Sub-Zero would let his former colleague wander around alone. There is also another issue: we know that, canonically, the one who killed Shao Kahn was Liu Kang. So how far is this ending worth?

Reproduction: Midway.

To reward the player for finishing the tower with a specific character, it was common for Mortal Kombat games to bring versions of the ending in which each fighter defeated Shao Kahn, even if only one actually did it.

If we therefore exclude the information that the warrior defeated Kahn, we still have a very plausible ending to Cyrax’s story: he actually wandered around the Jade Desert while waiting for orders that never came and ended up getting lost.

Reproduction: NetherRealm Studios.

Unfortunately, technical limitations at the time when Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 was released prevented Cyrax from being removed from the wilderness when players used him in combat. Then, the screen was left with duplicate Cyrax (one fighting, and one in the sand). Still, if you didn’t know the truth, here’s a plausible explanation for this easter egg.

After Mortal Kombat 3, Cyrax returned in Mortal Kombat 4 Gold, Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, and many other games in the series. So he didn’t actually die in the desert. Perhaps Jade helped Cyrax or Sub-Zero himself didn’t abandon his friend, as has already been raised. This in the previous timeline, of course.

In the current timeline, we know Cyrax is gone. Just like everything else in the universe, apparently.