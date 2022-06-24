Understand the value used to define whether a person is rich or not

Just appearing wealthy, like flaunting a fancy car, is not enough to prove that a person has a lot of money. That’s because she might be buying expensive things and taking on debt. In this case, some researchers carry out analyzes to carry out a survey of the average population with good living conditions in relation to the social class of each individual.

Therefore, this observation is based on a complex study, because each country has its economic peculiarities.

In general, purchasing power, that is, the ability to use income to obtain goods and services, changes by location. In Europe there are many elderly people, who end up appearing on the list of the richest due to the accumulation of wealth and retirement.

A French survey identified how much a person needs to earn to be rich

The research institute L’Observatoire des Inéligalités found out how citizens live comfortably with a minimal amount. In addition to basic necessities, the rich tend to accumulate capital, unlike the most vulnerable groups and the middle class. The result contemplates France and its differences, which, despite not being so profound, reflect the inequality intrinsic to the system.

Accumulating capital means investing, having a good reserve, having an amount for retirement, assets that can be passed on to the next generations, business, etc. In other words, an asset.

The French need to earn 3,673 euros a month, equivalent to two minimum wages, to live very well, above expectations. This amount is equivalent to R$ 20 thousand. That is, if you receive something around that amount monthly, you can be considered within the rich group.

The majority of the economically active population usually earns around 2,252 euros. Therefore, it earns less than the 4.5 million rich, approximately 7% of the people living in the country. However, there are still the super rich, who do not exceed 1%.