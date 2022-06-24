Understand what has caused the ‘unicorns’ crisis in Brazil

Startups such as Quinto Andar, Liv Up, Loft and Facily carried out mass layoffs after difficulties in getting investments

The economic situation has also affected the youngest companies in the market



Companies startups innovative companies that have been expanding in Brazil have faced an adverse scenario since April, even those that are considered “unicorns” (those with a market value of over US$ 1 billion). Companies like Liv Up (healthy and organic foods), QuintoAndar (buying, selling and renting properties), Facily (which acts as a hypermarket), Mercado Bitcoin (cryptoassets), Kavak (Mexican for buying and selling cars), Loft (buying, renovating and selling real estate) have experienced massive layoffs recently. This Tuesday, the 21st, Ebanx, an international payment system, joined the group. Smaller companies, which did not yet have the unicorn degree, were also hit.

The main reasons for this are a combination of the current economic situation with the characteristics of startups. Such deals tend to attract risk-seeking investors who are willing to accept losses for a period of time. It is rare for companies that rely on the digital ecosystem to start making a profit in the short term — it is normal for a few years to pass before they become profitable. Thus, growth and expansion are guaranteed by investment funds that consider them innovative and capable of generating profit later on. During the pandemic, most startups grew with low interest rates in the market, which made risky options more attractive.

However, the macroeconomic scenario changed with the recovery of the economy after mass vaccination and the end of lockdowns, the disorganization of supply chains and the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which caused huge increases in inflation. Central banks reacted with interest rate hikes in Brazil and other countries in an attempt to combat rising prices. On the other hand, they ended up hampering economic growth. Thus, investors began to look for safer assets, including the debt securities of countries that now pay better. Investment funds that usually channel resources to startups are no longer so attractive, making it difficult to obtain capital to grow and expand. Another reason is that, with the economic difficulties experienced by part of the population, startups find fewer customers with the capacity to consume what they offer. As long as inflation continues to show no signs of slowing down, it is likely that the situation will remain complicated for this type of company.