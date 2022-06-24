Understand why Oscar Maroni’s cancer is dangerous – Sade

Many patients feel ashamed to reveal the known diagnosis of prostate cancer. (photo: Internet/Disclosure)

Prostate cancer, when discovered at an early stage and still without symptoms, has a 90% chance of cure. When symptoms appear, in 95% of cases the cancer is already in an advanced stage, making it more difficult to cure, points out the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU). This is the case of Oscar Maroni, a nightlife entrepreneur from São Paulo. At age 71, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery later this month.

In Brazil, this cancer is the second most common among men, only after non-melanoma skin cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), about 65,840 cases of tumors were diagnosed in 2021 alone. And worldwide, cases of cancer may increase by approximately 80% by 2040, according to a research led by the Instituto Vencer o Cancer.

The urologist Carlos Vaz warns about the danger of this type of cancer: “Prostate cancer is completely silent and without symptoms in its initial phase. When discovered early, the treatment is curative in most cases. “, emphasizes the doctor, who is also a master in oncology.

