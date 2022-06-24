Unimed announces cuts and internal changes due to millionaire spending with covid-19

A letter and a video, produced by Unimed Vitória, were sent to the cooperative members on Monday (20) informing about cuts in several contracts of cooperative doctors, ranging from 15% to 25%. The readjustments, announced to take place until December this year, would be due to the delicate moment faced since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, and due to the high demand for exams and procedures.

To the report, the director-president of Unimed Vitória, Fernando Ronchi clarified that the measure is temporary and that it will not affect the service provided by the cooperative.

Asked if there is a possibility that the cooperative members choose to leave Unimed due to the reduction in the transfer, Ronchi ruled it out.

“That possibility does not exist. It is the health plan that all doctors in Espírito Santo would like to be and have. We are partners in our company, we work with leftover systems, there is no salary. There are months that we pay more. In 2020 we distribute more than R$ 90 million of leftovers”, he said.

The announcement, which had as a spokesperson the CEO Fernando Ronchi himself, says that the biggest challenge of the health plan, at the moment, is the care cost, which should then be seen as a priority.

The letter ended up generating a certain buzz among the cooperative members, who shared the file through messaging apps out of fear of the measures that were cited. Are they:

– All existing contracts with the Accredited Provider Network of assistance services are being reviewed until they reach at least 25% reduction in their current values.

– Contracts with general suppliers will be renegotiated, through a review of scope, terms and costs, with the objective of reducing their current values ​​by up to 15%.

– Immediate implementation of a rigorous medical audit review process throughout its scope of action to ensure care with rationalization of care costs.

– Unimed Vitória’s Own Resources Units will be prioritized, through the cooperative’s Regulation Center, in order to contribute to the reduction of costs with the Accredited Provider Network.

– In the search for administrative-financial balance, it is also necessary to review the payment policy for medical production (consultations, clinical and surgical fees, SADTs, fees for the Board of Directors and Councils). As the legal basis applied in work cooperatives for the remuneration of their members is based on variable remuneration, and also on account of the results achieved from January to May 2022 and the entire projected economic scenario, there will be a 15% reduction in the payment for medical production. This measure, in principle, will be valid from June to December 2022.

President clarifies statement

In interview. Unimed Vitória’s CEO, Fernando Ronchi, explained what this moment is all about. According to him, all health plans have gone through challenges since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, which began in May 2020. Among the reasons, he cited three:

1st “In May 2021, the National Health Agency, made a negative adjustment of -8.19% for health plans. This generated a loss of R$ 40 million for our cooperative. In May 2022, ANS gave a positive adjustment of 15%. It is not immediate, it is as plans expire. It takes 12 months to go ahead. So, if we are to calculate the last two years, we had a negative adjustment of -8.19% and now, from May of this year to May of next year, 15%. Taking this into consideration and counting, it was a readjustment of 3.3% per year”, he explained.

2nd “Another important point. We have the highest inflation in the last 19 years. Last year, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) was around 30%, we had inflation in the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) ) above 10% and in the medical-hospital area, which is an indicator of medical cost, from September 2020 to 2021, there was a variation of 27%, that is, a high rate of hospital medical cost. In this period of the pandemic, they rose a lot. Inputs increased tenfold, for example. Medicines, equipment, even personal protection. Many are imported, dollarized, this impacted the entire health sector in the world “, continued the CEO.

3 “It was a cascading effect of the impact of covid on the system, which was and is being significant. To give you an idea, from April 2020 to May 2022, the covid cost is R$ 270 million for Unimed Vitória: a cost that was not foreseen for anyone in any budget, any health plan, no one predicted this in the world. The biggest impact of the last 100 years”, he concluded.

High user demand and risks of decoupling

Fernando Ronchi also reported that, from 2021, the user started to use the health plan much more than he used in 2020 – and that this increased the number of consultations, surgeries, therapies and cancer treatments, for example.

“Many people stopped doing preventive exams, and now they are looking for health services to catch up on treatments. This has impacted all services”, he added. According to Ronchi, R$ 30 million were still invested in equipment at Unimed.

temporary moment

The letter says that, in principle, the measure will be valid from June to December 2022. The CEO reinforces that it is something temporary, provisional and that will pass. “We are a very strong company and nobody will want to cooperate, on the contrary. We have the best resources of our State”, he said.

Ronchi reports that the parties have been talking, discussing and dialoguing about this moment, and he says that everyone understands what is happening now in the health cooperative. “The problem is not Unimed Vitória, but the health system in Brazil around the world,” added the CEO.

In the letter, the manager mentions that the biggest challenge of the moment is the expenses with the care cost. Ronchi explains: care costs are surgeries, consultations, complementary exams, therapies, physiotherapy, cancer treatments, hospitalizations.

“The cost is very well controlled. The cost of the repressed demand for care is what has raised the costs, both of covid and other situations. We still have demand from patients who had covid and are treating sequelae. how long they will need treatment, but we guarantee that without any restrictions”, concluded the director-president of Unimed Vitória.