Urgent: Senators get signatures for the MEC CPI

× Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) just got the 27th signature needed to file a request for a CPI in the Senate to investigate the performance of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and lobbyist pastors in the portfolio.

Until yesterday morning, 23 parliamentarians had confirmed support for the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry. However, with Ribeiro’s preventive detention, this scenario changed

Earlier yesterday afternoon, Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AL) endorsed the investigation. In the evening, two more parliamentarians signed the request of Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP): Soraya Thronicke (União-MS) and Rafael Tenório (MDB-AL), substitute for Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

Only one signature was missing, which was confirmed a little while ago: that of Senator Giordano (MDB-SP), parliamentarian (photo) who took the place of Major Olímpio, died last year victim of Covid.

After Giordano’s signature, Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) also signed the document.

“CPI was never an instrument for government. Government never wants CPI; opposition is who wants CPI”, said Randolfe Rodrigues early last night.

The investigation will have 11 incumbent senators and 11 alternates and the intention is to conclude it before the elections. But for it to be started, it will still depend on the decision of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The basis of government, however, will press for the investigation not to be started. The government leader in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), said that there are other CPIs in the queue and that the investigation into the MEC cannot be a priority of the house.

“We have two weeks to head five CPIs. If you want, I’m in. But time is short for everyone.”, said Portinho. Among the investigations, there is one by the government to investigate works that were abandoned by the PT and Michel Temer (MDB) governments.

More news