Úrsula drops bomb in ‘Beyond Illusion’: ‘You’re going to be a father, Eugênio’ | come around

Úrsula will then go to Eugênio’s house and say that a doctor has confirmed her suspicions.
“What I have to tell you is very important.”
In disbelief, he will soon argue:
“Are you going to tell me that you have a terminal illness and that out of charity I need to take care of you?”
Ursula will then drop the bomb…
“Nothing like that. I came to tell you that I’m pregnant. You are going to be a father, Eugenio.”
Eugênio will be shocked by Úrsula’s statement that she is pregnant in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
My God! Will it be the end of the “Euleta” couple? Will Eugenio accept Úrsula back even after discovering all her past lies? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
24 June
Friday
Davi accuses Joaquim of having an affair with Sueli and Isadora is confused. Eugenio kicks Úrsula out of the house. Matias tries to destroy Heloísa’s daughter’s shoe and Leonidas helps her. Matthias threatens Leonidas. Úrsula suggests that Joaquim have a unique lover. Margo advises Ursula. Bento manages to stand and Silvana gets emotional. Leticia agrees to date Lorenzo. Iolanda is not shaken by Isadora’s revenge. Úrsula tells Eugênio that she is pregnant. Leonidas reveals to Fátima that Heloísa is Olivia’s biological mother. Joaquim kisses Yolanda.
