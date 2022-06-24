US Supreme Court Overturns Decision Granting Right to Abortion | World

The Supreme Court of the United States decided this Friday (24) to overturn the constitutional right that guaranteed legal abortion in the country.

By six votes to three, the judges overturned the so-called Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1970s Supreme Court decision that established the right to abortion in the United States.

The decision, already advanced by a draft leaked in May, represents a victory for the Republican party and the conservative and religious wings of the country, which wanted to ban the legal termination of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court’s new ruling, however, does not mean that abortion is automatically banned in the United States, although it should make termination of pregnancy illegal in almost half of the states in the country, which are conservative and will now be able to decide separately whether or not to continue. of that right.

With the overthrow of ‘Roe v. Wade’, the United States returns to the pre-1973 situation, when each state was free to prohibit or authorize abortion.

Among 26 conservative states, most in the center and south of the country, such as Wyoming, Tennessee and South Carolina are ready to ban the practice altogether. But several more Democratic states, including California, New Mexico and Michigan quickly announced plans to secure the right to abortion by law.

This means that women who want to terminate a pregnancy in states where the practice is prohibited will have to travel sometimes long distances until they reach a place where it is allowed.

The understanding of the new and historic decision of the Court, written by the conservative judge Samuel Alito, was that the ‘Roe v. Wade’ was wrongly decided since the US Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion.

When the decision in favor of abortion was made in 1973, the judges understood that the right to respect for private life guaranteed by the Constitution applied to abortion.

The new judgment released on Friday also raised the question of whether the same argument can be applied to other cases in which the Supreme Court has protected “fundamental rights” not explicitly stated in the Constitution, such as same-sex marriage, contraception and civil rights.

In the decision, Judge Samuel Alito tries to make it clear that this would not be a risk, stating that “we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concerning abortion”.

The statement, however, does not convince experts, who indicate that lawyers have the practice of using and expanding successful theses in related cases.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the decision “cruel and revolting” and said women will fight to overturn that decision.