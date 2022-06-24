US Supreme Court suspends right to abortion – 06/24/2022 – World

Abortion in the United States is no longer a constitutional right, the country’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday. The sentence, which reverses a decision that had been taken by the same court 49 years ago, has major impacts on women’s lives and American politics.

The change does not prohibit the practice, but it does make room for each of the 50 states to adopt local vetoes. By a majority of 6 votes to 3, the court upheld a law created in the state of Mississippi in 2018, which prohibits termination of pregnancy after the 15th week of pregnancy, even in cases of rape.

Supreme Court justices used this case as an opportunity to overturn another 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade, who cleared the procedure in the United States.

In the 1970s, judges linked abortion to the right to privacy, considering that governments could not interfere in a woman’s intimate choice — whether or not to maintain a pregnancy.

The right to privacy is guaranteed by two amendments to the US Constitution, the ninth and 14th. In the current lawsuit, called Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, most judges took the opposite position and considered that linking the procedure to the right to privacy makes no sense.

“Roe was notoriously wrong from the start. His argument is exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing a national basis to the abortion issue, Roe v. Wade has ignited debate and deepened the divide.” affirms the ruling, drafted by Judge Samuel Alito, who has been on the court since 2005 and was nominated by President George W. Bush.

“We consider that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. It is time to observe the Charter and return the matter to the elected representatives”, continues the sentence, whose document totals 213 pages.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

Thus, states with conservative governments, such as Texas and Florida, must withdraw this right from their residents, while regions under progressive rule, such as California and New York, tend to keep it.

The change is expected to particularly affect poorer women in conservative states, as they are less able to travel to another state where the procedure is authorized. President Joe Biden called the decision a tragic mistake that exposes “how extreme the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is” and called for the protests to be peaceful and for protesters not to respond with violence. He also recalled that women can still travel to other states to have an abortion.

Media projections suggest that at least 23 states are expected to ban abortion almost completely after the decision. In recent years, several states governed by Republicans have implemented measures to make access to the procedure more difficult, in an effort to gradually erode the right.

A federal law to legalize abortion nationwide could be drafted, but the chances of the current Congress passing a proposal on the topic are slim. Republicans, who are against access to the procedure, have the power to block the measure in the Senate, and there is also no consensus among Democrats to change the mechanism that prevents the approval of such projects by a simple majority.​

The end of the constitutional right to abortion had been expected since May, when a draft of the decision was revealed by the website Politico. The leak provoked a series of protests across the country, and the Supreme Court building was now protected by bars. Women’s rights groups had already called for protests against the measure in several cities across the country, to be held on the day the decision was announced.

The historic shift comes after the court saw its conservative bias amplified, former President Donald Trump’s greatest legacy — he appointed three justices during his tenure. Republicans blocked predecessor Barack Obama from making a nomination in 2016 at the end of his administration and rushed to ensure that Trump nominates another judge weeks before the election he lost.

Right now, the US is in the midst of the election campaign for the midterm elections, a November vote that will renew state governments and much of Congress. Many Democratic candidates are expected to use the issue to woo progressive voters, pledging to help liberalize abortion in vetoed states and protect other rights. Republicans, in turn, should reinforce their position against the procedure and emphasize that the party managed to deliver the veto it sought.

The decision of Roe v. Wade profoundly changed American politics and, indirectly, helped to make it more polarized. Fighting abortion has become a cause that unites conservatives and religious leaders. They have spent years doing both large protests across the country and small actions, like spending hours in front of abortion clinics trying to convince women to back out of the act.

One of the tactics to overturn the decision was to debate until what stage of pregnancy women could have an abortion. The 1973 verdict defined that the procedure was free until 12 weeks of pregnancy, allowed with some restrictions in the second trimester and could only be vetoed in the third part of pregnancy.

In 1992, the court ruled in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which he confirmed the right, with one change: he started to consider the concept of fetal viability, according to which abortion can be performed without restrictions until the fetus is able to survive outside the uterus, usually after 22 weeks.

In recent years, this period has been shortened by state laws. The Mississippi rule, now validated by the Supreme Court, set the 15-week limit. A Texas law passed in September 2021 bars the procedure from six weeks into the pregnancy, at which point many women still haven’t even discovered their pregnancy. The rule considers the fetus to be viable if the heart is beating. In May, Oklahoma went further and passed a ban on abortion from the moment of conception.

The current change empowers conservative politicians to pursue further steps, such as proposing laws that prevent women from going to another state for abortions or punishing those who help them seek the procedure. Texas law makes room for even a driver who transports a woman on her way to a clinic to be punished, even if he doesn’t know her intention.

For progressives, there is fear that the Supreme Court will review other decisions, such as the 2015 same-sex marriage release. In reaction to the conservative wave, US companies such as Apple and Citibank have created programs to help women travel to places where can legally abort.