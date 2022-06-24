Vasco fans protest against Maracanã and file a complaint with the MP

A significant number of Vasco fans have not received well the positions of the consortium that manages Maracanã in relation to Cruzmaltino. After a series of situations that raised questions in the game against Cruzeiro, on the 12th, the administrators decided to veto the transfer of the match against Sport, on the 3rd, to the stadium, which motivated some Vasco residents to take protest attitudes. .

Lawyer Paulo Cézar da Silva, for example, filed a complaint with the Public Ministry (MP-RJ) against the consortium and the State Government, contesting the allegations presented both in the duel with the miners and now, in the veto of the game against the Pernambuco. The Vasco professional was based on article 19 of the Federal Constitution, in its item III, which says that the Union, the States, the Federal District and the Municipalities are prohibited from “creating distinctions between Brazilians or preferences among themselves”.

Among the justifications for the veto of the game between Vasco and Sport at Maracanã, the consortium – which is temporarily managed by the duo Fla-Flu – claims that the lawn could be affected, since the day before Fluminense will receive Corinthians on site for Brazilian Serie A. Other arguments were the schedule of games at the stadium for July and the deadline for requesting the lease. All three items were refuted by Cruzmaltino in an official note (check the full text here). The club also said it had made a request for reconsideration of the decision.

In the duel against Cruzeiro, although the game was held at the stadium, Vasco had to pay R$ 250 thousand in rent, and no longer the R$ 90 thousand he paid previously. In addition, he was charged R$130,000 for expenses and was prevented from profiting from sales at the stadium’s bars. Another point that generated revolt was the ban on the exhibition of the banners “Since 1898 the legitimate people’s club” and “Respect, equality and inclusion”.

In addition to the legal movement of the Vasco lawyer and the political action taken by Vasco, some of the organized Cruzmaltinas also manifested themselves in notes of repudiation against the consortium and the State Government. Some of them marked the profile of the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro. Check it out below: