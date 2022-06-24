Vidal’s manager ‘sends the real thing’ to Flamengo after the Chilean’s decision

Midfielder left Inter Milan and is negotiating to define what his next destination will be; Rubro-Negro and player have already ‘flirted’ in previous moments

the admiration of Arturo Vidal fur Flamengo it’s no secret to anyone. Some time ago, the midfielder had already “declared himself” for Rubro-Negro, and this approximation has been increasing, to the point that the Carioca Club organizes itself more and more with a view to hiring the Chilean, who is leaving of Inter Milan.

Free on the market from the 1st of July, Vidal seems to want to play for Flamengo, but the negotiations between the player and the Club are still evolving. However, a statement from the athlete’s manager may put even more responsibility on Rubro-Negro’s account. Vidal’s agent revealed that the development of negotiation depends more on Fla.

“We are waiting for their decision (Flamengo). We’ve talked again and now it’s up to them. there is nothing official”, highlighted the businessman.

In addition to Flamengo, the Boca Juniors is also interested in hiring Arturo Vidal. Recently, the Chilean midfielder praised the Argentine team and also expressed that he would like to wear the Boca shirt, which left Flamengo fans in doubt.

Vidal leaves European football after 15 years on the Old Continent. In the period, there were 18 titles, including nine in national leagues, between Germany, Spain and Italy, in addition to the 2015 and 2016 Copa América titles.