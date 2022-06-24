Viih Tube and Eliezer enjoy a party with erotic toys and send a message to internet users

During last night, HIV Tube (21) and Eliezer (32) enjoyed a party in the United States. The party had an erotic decoration and sex toys, such as handcuffs, whips, blindfolds and rubber penises of different colors and sizes decorated the chandelier.

The celebration was a partnership with Prime Vídeos Brasil, which decided to take the couple to publicize an episode of the series “The Boys”. The decoration made reference to the episode “Herogasm”, which would be an orgasm of heroes, as explained by the influencer.

While showing the decor, Viih Tube made it clear that the party was for over 18s. “Today the role is more forward”, she said. Eliezer, on the other hand, was a little bolder in his stories and said: “Viih doesn’t want to leave here. We already used some of these 10 minutes ago”.

On social media, netizens commented on the couple and the random ride. “Good night, guys. It’s almost one in the morning and I’m here, humbly, asking you who are reading this tweet to go right now to the Viih Tube profile and Eliezer to engage in the publication of The Boys.”, said one netizen, showing support for the couple.