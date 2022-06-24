Violeta scolds Heloísa for a new pregnancy in Além da Illusion

Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) is acquiring the determination necessary to seek her own happiness after living for decades under the shadow of her greatest anguish. In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionshe will confirm her pregnancy and fight various thoughts before taking on the journey, including a long and delicate conversation with Violet (Malu Galli).

The sisters start a chat about the future, and Isadora’s mother (Larissa Manoela) takes the opportunity to remind Heloísa that it is necessary to have enormous trust in Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) so that the pregnancy does not happen in vain.

Obviously, Violeta still does not credit the kidnapping of her sister’s first daughter to the cowardly acts of Matias (Antonio Calloni), who sexually abused his sister-in-law in the past and covered up Afonso (Lima Duarte) when he took little Olívia (Débora Ozório) from the arms of his mother. mother.

Leonidas will help Heloísa tread a new path in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The most interesting thing about this phase of Além da Illusion is the fact that Heloísa discovers her pregnancy at the same time that Fátima (Patrícia Pinho) and Benê (Cláudio Jaborandy) reveal the whole truth about Olivia’s real kinship, generating an intense rapprochement. between biological mother and daughter, without making room for an alleged abandonment of the adoptive family of the young woman, who was raised with total dedication and love for the couple.

Together, Heloísa, Olívia and Leônidas will cause chaos in the lives of scammers Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) and Úrsula (Bárbara Paz), showing that this has always been the trio with the greatest potential in the plot, unlike Davi (Rafael Vitti), who did besides trying to outwit his great rival to stay with Isadora.