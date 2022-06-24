Volkswagen to cut wages by 12% from July

Faced with a lack of auto parts and electronics for Volkswagen, the metalworkers’ union approved the plan. Know more!

Starting in July, Volkswagen will cut salaries by 12% and reduce the working hours of employees at the company’s main factory in Brazil, located in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), by 24%. The automaker has a staff of approximately 8,200 workers on site, of which 4,500 work in production.

The information was released by the local metalworkers’ union, which, given the lack of auto parts and electronic items for the automaker, approved the plan. In May of this year, workers at the same plant went on collective vacation for 20 days due to a lack of components.

Plan applied by Volkswagen will be evaluated monthly, says union

According to the company, the action will be applied on the return of the 10-day collective vacation of employees working in the production area, scheduled for the period from June 27 to July 7.

To g1, the union communicated that the plan will be evaluated monthly and that the end of the measure applied by the company will depend on the flow of supply of parts for the assembly of automobiles. The unit located in São Bernardo do Campo manufactures around 800 vehicles a day.

In addition, according to the managing director of the ABC Metalworkers’ Union, Wellington Damasceno, Volkswagen was planning to suspend a production shift as an option for lack of supply.

“We negotiated the reduction of working hours precisely because of the impact that the decision would have. Not only for the workers at Volkswagen, but for the entire production chain, especially for third-party workers”, explained Damasceno, in a statement.

Another company that was forced to change its staff was Ebanx. The company announced the layoff of 20% of its employees. The Brazilian payment solutions fintech, which had a staff of 1,700 employees, laid off 340 workers.

The shutdowns are part of a restructuring plan, as some internal projects are being discontinued. Fintech points out that the decision was made based on the current scenario of the technology market, which is deeply and rapidly impacted by the macroeconomic environment.

Ebanx is not the first or only company to announce adjustments as a plan to alleviate the current macroeconomic scenario, which affects the entire world. Quinto Andar, Facily, Loft, Mercado Bitcoin and other institutions have already announced layoffs of hundreds of employees from various sectors.

Image: MDart10 / Shutterstock